R. William Mcfarland Sells 4,000 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total value of C$59,400.00.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

TSE FFH traded up C$9.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1,238.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,172.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,086.07. The firm has a market cap of C$28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of C$762.92 and a 52 week high of C$1,271.05.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$42.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$25.33 by C$16.93. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of C$7.10 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 191.7643411 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,511.67.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

