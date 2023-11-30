Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Charles S. Leykum Sells 19,096 Shares

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Charles S. Leykum sold 19,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $191,150.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,456,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,605,340.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $245.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 544.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 626,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,521,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 349.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 167,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 161,034 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

