RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) insider William Ho sold 1,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $20,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $39,425.00.

RAPT opened at $15.02 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,004,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after buying an additional 433,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

