RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) VP John J. Feeney Sells 300 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total transaction of $76,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
RBC Bearings Trading Up 5.1 %
RBC opened at $254.51 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $257.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.56 and its 200-day moving average is $224.80.
RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. Analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $481,554,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $348,759,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $267,182,000.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
