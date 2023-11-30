RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) VP John J. Feeney Sells 300 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total transaction of $76,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RBC opened at $254.51 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $257.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.56 and its 200-day moving average is $224.80.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. Analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RBC shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $481,554,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $348,759,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $267,182,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

