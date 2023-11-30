Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 179.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,735 shares during the period. Red Rock Resorts makes up 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.18% of Red Rock Resorts worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRR. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 106.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53,846 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 49,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 106,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 159.42% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

