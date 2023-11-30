Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

JEPI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.52. 671,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,367. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $54.47.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

