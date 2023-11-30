Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Sysco by 153.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 198,004 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 25.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,541,000 after purchasing an additional 549,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.46. The stock had a trading volume of 382,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,408. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

