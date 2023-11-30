Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of BUFF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 67,190 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

