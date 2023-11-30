Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.48% of Fortis worth $101,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fortis by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

Fortis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 69,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.81%. Research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.42%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

