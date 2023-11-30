Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,671,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Hormel Foods worth $107,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $30.54. 776,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

