Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $107.71 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,022,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,207,317 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of GSK worth $107,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.64. 419,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,902. The company has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

