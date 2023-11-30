Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,303,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,697 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $99,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,195,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,304,000 after purchasing an additional 51,373 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 820,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after buying an additional 170,415 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 687,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.4 %

WPM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.23. 375,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.59. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

