Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 487,168 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,604,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $102,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 576,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 396,942 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 41.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 417,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 121,552 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 868,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $6,212,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,541,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI remained flat at $14.60 during trading on Thursday. 262,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

