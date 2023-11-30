Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.34% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $113,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after buying an additional 3,292,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after buying an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,962,000 after buying an additional 1,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $137,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 71,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.73. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

