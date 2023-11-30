Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 743,500 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,549,739 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 743,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $104,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $45,267,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,798,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,569.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,593,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after buying an additional 1,497,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $24.39. 596,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,386. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 3.48.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

