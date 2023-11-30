Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 742,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188,658 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $113,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Republic Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

RSG opened at $159.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $161.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

