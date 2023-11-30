Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $32.69 and last traded at $32.90. 12,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 664,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

Specifically, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $172,956.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,198.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,309.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $172,956.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $46,198.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,932 shares of company stock valued at $724,583 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 425.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 47,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

