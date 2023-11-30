Richmond Brothers Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Heron Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.1% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,561,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 79,472 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 256,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 34,962 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1,402.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 278,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

HRTX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. 504,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,261. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $197.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.12. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

In related news, CFO Ira Duarte purchased 85,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $75,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Heron Therapeutics news, CEO Craig A. Collard bought 150,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,576.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ira Duarte bought 85,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $75,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 285,000 shares of company stock worth $260,650. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

