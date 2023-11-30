Richmond Brothers Inc. Cuts Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Richmond Brothers Inc. reduced its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,627 shares during the period. MiMedx Group makes up 17.0% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned about 1.37% of MiMedx Group worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,118,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,663,000 after buying an additional 160,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after buying an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,450,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 132,740 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 77,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $907.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.00 and a beta of 1.63. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Rice Doug bought 5,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded MiMedx Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

