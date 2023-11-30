Richmond Brothers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Richmond Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the quarter. Air Industries Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned about 3.91% of Air Industries Group worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Air Industries Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Industries Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AIRI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,346. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.42.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

