Richmond Brothers Inc. Has $100,000 Position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) by 658.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,670 shares during the period. Oncternal Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.2% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned 0.50% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ONCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 24,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,341. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

