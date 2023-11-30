Richmond Brothers Inc. Takes $556,000 Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned about 1.34% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSP. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 196.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $107,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:PSP traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $56.86. 1,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,187. The stock has a market cap of $224.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

