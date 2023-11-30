Richmond Brothers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Richmond Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.4% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.09. 5,564,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,857,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

