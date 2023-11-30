Rightmove (LON:RMV) Upgraded by Numis Securities to Buy

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 675 ($8.53) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 660 ($8.34).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.64) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 599.13 ($7.57).

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 546.60 ($6.90) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,277.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 457.70 ($5.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 615.40 ($7.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 524.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 537.15.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

