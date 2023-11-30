Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,946 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 537.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,457,000 after buying an additional 2,120,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after buying an additional 1,347,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.75. 778,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.71.

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

