Robert Berthold Espey Sells 20,000 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 20,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$860,000.00.

Robert Berthold Espey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Parkland alerts:

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00.

Parkland Stock Performance

TSE PKI opened at C$43.72 on Thursday. Parkland Co. has a 52-week low of C$27.39 and a 52-week high of C$44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.48.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.57 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 3.3183183 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKI

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.