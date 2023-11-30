Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 323 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded down $7.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $609.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,154. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $628.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $277.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $556.70 and its 200-day moving average is $514.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.