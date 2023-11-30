Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after buying an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after purchasing an additional 225,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,273,000 after purchasing an additional 692,247 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE EMR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

