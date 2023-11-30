Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 876.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.12. 35,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,698. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.39. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $167.20 and a one year high of $217.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

