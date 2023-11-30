Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $3.48 on Thursday, reaching $328.72. 4,718,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,803,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.54 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.96 and a 200 day moving average of $298.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,805 shares of company stock valued at $113,116,691. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

