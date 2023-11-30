Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,924. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

