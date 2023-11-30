Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.16. The stock had a trading volume of 861,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,649. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

