Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,314 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Medical accounts for about 3.7% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned approximately 3.07% of Rockwell Medical worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock remained flat at $1.87 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 35,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 64.39% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RMTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Rockwell Medical Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

Further Reading

