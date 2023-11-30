Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) is Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s Largest Position

Alpine Peaks Capital LP lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rollins makes up 6.6% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,427,000 after buying an additional 1,331,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,557,000 after buying an additional 833,700 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,523,814 shares of company stock worth $1,531,238,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

About Rollins

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

