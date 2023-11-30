Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Christopher Wright Sells 250 Shares

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $525.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $531.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12,325.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Roper Technologies by 669.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

