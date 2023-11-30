Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $285.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.39.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $15.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,068,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,116. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.25. The firm has a market cap of $239.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $252.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 669,390 shares of company stock worth $141,474,603. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

