RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RPT

RPT Realty Stock Up 0.4 %

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

RPT stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $993.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 45.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

(Get Free Report)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.