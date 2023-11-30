SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,358 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $971,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $566,000.

BSV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.20. The company had a trading volume of 656,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,554. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.47.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

