SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 49,335 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,335 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 89,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 39,415 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 661,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,528,000 after purchasing an additional 85,751 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VEA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,684,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,227,453. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

