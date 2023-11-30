SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,408,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,974 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.69% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $59,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,324 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,454,000 after acquiring an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 408,264 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after acquiring an additional 220,339 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $24.69. 453,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,714. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

