SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,402 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,785 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,659,361,000 after buying an additional 1,657,513 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.8 %

META stock traded down $9.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $322.77. 9,006,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,821,613. The company has a market cap of $829.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.54 and a 52 week high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms's quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total transaction of $9,481,326.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,805 shares of company stock worth $113,116,691. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

