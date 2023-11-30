SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 18,700 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 142.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $163.65. 619,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.36 and its 200-day moving average is $159.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

