SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 6,385 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.25. 615,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,224. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.