SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 91,153 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,153 shares during the quarter. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF makes up about 1.0% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 5.77% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $18,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMDY stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $58.92.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

