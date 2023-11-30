SageView Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,048 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 924,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.25. 125,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,288. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

