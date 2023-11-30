SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $16.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $551.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,932. The business’s 50-day moving average is $528.71 and its 200-day moving average is $501.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $509.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $553.00.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.15.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

