SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,864. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

