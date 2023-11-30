SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 116.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $386.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,641,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,042,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.43. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $394.14.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

