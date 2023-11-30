SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $10.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $317.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

