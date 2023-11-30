SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $132.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 1.01% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $132,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 30,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $74.43. 284,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,994. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $75.56.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.